Photo Release

August 15, 2022 Poe backs probe on alleged sugar shortage: Sen. Grace Poe, during the hybrid plenary session Monday, August 15, 2022, supports the call of Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri to investigate the alleged irregularities in the importation of sugar. Poe at the same time recognized the immediate action of Malacañang to stop an illegal transaction involving the Sugar Regulatory Administration (SRA). “I support your call Mr. President and I believe that we have to be enlightened on the plans and programs of the Department of Agriculture and the SRA. Most especially, I think we should be able to identify this serious information and perhaps an allegation that there are some who are hoarding sugar to the detriment of the consumers,” Poe said. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)