Photo Release

August 16, 2022 Is the government winning vs tax evaders, smugglers?: Sen. Nancy Binay, attending the organizational meeting of the Committee on Ways and Means, raises this question as she probes the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) and Bureau of Customs (BOC) on the conviction rate of tax evaders and smugglers, Tuesday, August 16, 2022. Binay said she’s curious to know whether the BIR and BOC have been successful in snaring “big fishes” in their respective campaigns. “I asked this because there’s this impression that our campaign against tax evaders and smugglers are not deterrent simply because no one knows how many have been convicted for these crimes. It’s easy to file a case but the actual conviction of smugglers and tax evaders, I think that’s something lacking in our campaign,” Binay said. In response, both the BOC and BIR officials agreed to submit a detailed report on the case filed by the respective agencies, including the actual number of cases won by the two agencies. (Screengrab / Senate PRIB)