Photo Release

August 16, 2022 No looming debt crisis in PH: Sen. Sonny Angara gets assurance from Finance Sec. Benjamin Diokno Tuesday, August 16, 2022, that the Philippines will not end up in a financial crisis as he made note of the country's current debt. "There have been a lot of speculation regarding our debt, with the cases of Sri Lanka and some of these downgrades, maybe some reassurance from our finance officials, economic managers that we will not go that way, and that the debt is still at a manageable level?" Angara raised during the Committee on Ways and Means' organizational meeting and briefing with government finance officials. Diokno, in response, said the country has always been careful in its borrowings. He also cited the tax reform laws passed by Congress, saying these were "critical" in keeping the economy afloat amid the COVID-19 pandemic. "I can assure you, your honors, that we will not go the Sri Lanka way," the Department of Finance chief told the Senate panel. (Screengrab/Senate PRIB)