Photo Release

August 16, 2022 ‘Think outside the cubicle’: Sen. Grace Poe, during Tuesday’s hybrid plenary session, August 16, 2022, calls on the government to allow hybrid work arrangements in the country to thrive in promoting economic growth. In a privilege speech, Poe said: "Hybrid work is not a radical, futuristic idea whose time is yet to come. It is an old friend knocking on our door." The senator noted that some companies still allocate cubicles to which employees must routinely report. However, technological advancements have made work more mobile, she said. Unfortunately, Poe said such innovations have not led to "liberation from the tyranny of the cubicle.” She added: “We should push back on agencies who refuse to think ‘outside the cubicle…’ Let’s work together to turn work into something that we do, not something we only need to go to. We work to live, not live to work and die." (Voltaire F. Domingo/Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)