Photo Release

August 16, 2022 Alternative work schemes to unburden workers: Majority Leader Joel Villanueva, during the plenary session Tuesday, August 16, 2022, reiterates his full support for more alternative work arrangements, including work-from-home schemes to help unburden more workers from unnecessary travel and time constraints, while also balancing the effects of telecommuting on the economy. "We are here to serve the best interests of our people and if our fellow citizens do not have jobs, their lives will be harder. If we are not sensitive with what's going on around us, and not getting ready for the Fourth Industrial Revolution, the more it will be harder for us," Villanueva said in a mix of English and Filipino. Villanueva, who authored Republic Act (RA) No. 11165, otherwise known as the Telecommuting Law, and RA No. 11927 or the Philippine Digital Workforce Competitiveness Act, vowed to continue supporting Filipino workers as he filed Senate Bill Nos. 134 (Adoption of Alternative Work Arrangements Act), 135 (Alternative Work Arrangements in Enterprises Act) and 136 (Freelancers Protection Act), among others. (Albert Calvelo/ Voltaire F. Domingo / Senate PRIB)