Photo Release

August 16, 2022 Flexi work environment: Senate President Pro-Tempore Loren Legarda commends Sen. Grace Poe for delivering a privilege speech Tuesday, August 16, 2022, on the need for a hybrid work arrangement. Legarda said she believes that the future of work would allow a more flexible arrangement whether it would be called flexi place, compressed work week, skeleton force, work shifting or a combination of schemes. She said reports had shown that a flexible work policy creates a more adaptable work environment and a highly adaptive team. “A flexile working environment has shown to decrease stress, boost levels of job satisfaction and help employees maintain healthier habits. This flexible working environment should apply not just in selected government agencies but more so in the private sector,” Legarda said. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)