Photo Release

August 16, 2022 Indian Law as template of PH wfh policy: Sen. Risa Hontiveros raises the possibility of including as one of the references for Philippine legislation the policy in India, which has set a policy benchmark on work from home arrangements. During the hybrid plenary session Tuesday, August 16, 2022, Hontiveros said as the country’s policy makers look for best practices models in the region and in the world, amendments to a law in India governing their special economic zones “could turn out to be an exact policy template,” which the Philippines could benefit from. (Voltaire F. Domingo/ Senate PRIB)