Photo Release

August 16, 2022 Estrada backs work from home setup: Sen. Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada expresses his gratitude to Sen. Grace Poe for bringing up the issue of hybrid work in her privilege speech during Tuesday’s hybrid plenary session, August 16, 2022. Estrada, a staunch advocate of labor, employment and human resources, noted that the work from home arrangement has saved the industry and the country at the height of the covid-19 pandemic where human intervention and human interaction activities were restricted for safety and security concerns. The senator said he is in favor of adopting a hybrid work setup for types of work that can be accomplished remotely and virtually, adding that such work setup will open doors for more and better employment opportunities especially for women, senior citizens and persons with disabilities. “I also agree with all the advantages cited by Sen. Grace Poe and those mentioned by fellow advocates. We have to move with the demands of time and trend and we have to adapt accordingly,” Estrada said.(Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)