Photo Release

August 17, 2022 State-of-the-art prison: Senate Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III proposes a state-of-the-art maximum security prison during the Committee on Justice and Human Rights' first organizational meeting on Wednesday, August 17, 2022. “If a maximum security prison be built, then make it world-class in the sense that the security features in that prison should be modern. It should contain all components of a maximum security prison designed in the year 2022. But I believe that there should only be one since it would be impractical to regionalize a state-of-the-art maximum security prison,” Pimentel, who virtually attended the meeting, said. Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla agreed with Pimentel as he noted a crammed maximum security area in the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa City. According to Remulla, the Bilibid maximum security currently houses 17,000 inmates, way beyond the limit of 7,000 people. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)