Photo Release

August 17, 2022 Where is the aspect of urban development in the plan?: Sen. Nancy Binay raises this point during the organizational meeting of the Committee on Urban Planning, Housing, and Resettlement with officials of the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) and its attached agencies, Wednesday, August 17, 2022. Binay noticed that much of the DHSUD presentation during the meeting focused on the housing program but provided little information on the agency’s urban development plan. “It seems that much of the presentation is all about housing unit. Where’s the aspect of urban development in your 6-year plan?” Binay asked. In response, Assistant Secretary Avelino D. Tolentino of the DHSUD said the agency is currently reviewing its 40-year roadmap for urban development and is planning to revise its target date of “zero-ISF (Informal Settlers Families)” from 2040 to “zero-ISF” in 2028. (Voltaire F. Domingo / Senate PRIB)