August 17, 2022 Tulfo vows to continue protecting OFWs: Sen. Raffy Tulfo, in his maiden privilege speech, Wednesday, August 17, 2022, showed his colleagues a series of video clips highlighting what he calls as “the reality” of the state of many Filipino migrant workers who experience grave physical and sexual abuse from their foreign employers. “My dear colleagues, happiness in the life of an OFW is never guaranteed. The reality of the situation is that many of our countrymen are habitually abused by their foreign employers. Even more of them need repatriation and are stuck in our embassy’s shelters that are ill-equipped to harbor them safely,” Tulfo said. As chairperson of the newly-created Migrant Workers Committee, Tulfo vowed to pass measures that would ensure that all Filipino workers abroad are protected and that Filipino embassies may be empowered to “institute offices dedicated solely to the vetting of prospective employers and the enforcement of the laws that are meant to protect OFWs." (Voltaire F. Domingo / Senate PRIB)