Photo Release

August 17, 2022 Fix bottleneck issues affecting infra projects: Sen. Mark Villar during the organizational meeting of the Committee on Urban Planning, Housing and Resettlement, Wednesday, August 17, 2022, asks executives of the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) and the National Housing Authority (NHA) on how they can improve their coordination with the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) with regard to relocation efforts of Informal Settler Families (ISF) to give way to infrastructure projects. The former Public Works Secretary also brought up that many “Build, Build, Build” projects have suffered “bottlenecks” in progress as funds downloaded to the NHA need to be liquidated before new relocation projects can be funded. “Maybe you can start coordinating with DPWH for these big-ticket projects since the requirements for relocation are quite large,” Villar said. The DHSUD and the NHA promised that they will continue to work with Villar's office to "thresh out" underlying issues in their funding and relocation efforts. (Voltaire F. Domingo / Senate PRIB)