Photo Release

August 17, 2022 Protect OFW remittances: Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda urges her colleagues to prioritize her bill providing safeguards for the remittances of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). Following Sen. Raffy Tulfo's privilege speech Wednesday, August 17, 2022, on the abuses suffered by OFWs, Legarda said protecting the remittances could help the migrant workers. Senate Bill No. (SBN) 10, or the proposed OFWs Remittance Protection Act, was one of the first few bills filed by Legarda in the 19th Congress. It recognizes the contribution of OFWs to the national economy. Among others, the bill proposes to provide OFWs discounts of up to 50 percent on remittance fees when sending money to their immediate family members; and to prohibit financial intermediaries from raising remittance fees without prior consultation with concerned government agencies. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)