Photo Release

August 17, 2022 Moving in the right direction: Sen. Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go, during the plenary session Wednesday, August 17, 2022, urges legislators “to review current laws and pursue necessary legislation” to prevent abuses against migrant workers abroad. Go showed his appreciation for the privilege speech delivered by Sen. Raffy Tulfo on the maltreatment of migrant workers by unscrupulous employers, noting that 10 percent of the populace or about 11 million Filipinos work abroad due to lack of job opportunities in the country. “We are moving in the right direction with the creation of the Senate Committee on Migrant Workers. I am happy we now have a department that will concentrate on the concerns of our modern-day heroes. The work of the Department of Migrant Workers is to protect and work for the rights of the overseas Filipino workers, especially on the legal side,” Go said. (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)