Photo Release

August 17, 2022 Wednesday Session: Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri presides over Session No. 12, Wednesday, August 17, 2022. Attended by 23 senators, the discussion centered on the plight of overseas Filipino workers in distress and the prospects for the newly-created Senate Committee on Migrant Workers and the Department of Migrant Workers. Senators also continued to organize the committee system with the election of senators as members of different standing committees. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)