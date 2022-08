Photo Release

August 18, 2022 Malate, Manila: Senator Win Gatchalian stressed that the recent agreement between Enrique Razon, Jr.’s Prime Exploration Pte. Ltd., a subsidiary of Prime Infrastructure Capital Inc. (Prime Infra), and Dennis Uy on the acquisition of his MEXP Holdings Pte. Ltd. (MEXP Holdings) should be in compliance with the law to ensure the protection of consumers, the government, and the country’s energy security. 17 Aug. 22 file. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN