Photo Release

August 19, 2022 Basic education panel buckles down to work: Sen. Win Gatchalian vows to pursue his agenda for equitable access to quality education as he presides over the Committee on Basic Education's organizational meeting Friday, August 19, 2022. Gatchalian noted the "education crisis" faced by the country, exacerbated by the prolonged school closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This, he said, "causes an urgent need for the legislature to intensify its role in crafting policy recommendations and strategic solutions in initiating complementary and remedial legislation to avert such crisis and improve the quality of education." Gatchalian said the committee, for the 19th Congress, will prioritize the passage of measures on academic recovery and improving the basic competencies of Filipino learners, including the review of the current K to 12 Program, and the assessment of the education sector by the Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM 2). "I hope I can count on your support as we embark on a new fight for the best possible education for the younger generation," the senator said. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)