Photo Release

August 19, 2022 Pia urges DepEd for creative info campaigns re vaccinations: Sen. Pia Cayetano, who virtually attended the organizational meeting of the Committee on Basic Education and briefing with the executives of the Department of Education (DepEd) and its attached agencies, said Friday, August 19, 2022, that she is excited and happy for the opening of face-to-face classes, as students had to stay indoors for the most part of the past couple of years due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Cayetano also encouraged DepEd to work on their public relations and information campaign efforts to combat and overcome inaccurate news or information on the importance of vaccination that parents may get from various social media platforms. "We don't want any parents panicking, and sadly a lot of parents pick up and rely on news that are on TikTok, on Facebook. I hope DepEd is coming up with creative ways to not just balance this out but to overcome the reliance on those kinds of information," she said. DepEd Undersecretary Epimaco V. Densing III vowed to ramp up their efforts to encourage students and parents to get vaccinated through their vaccination counseling programs and by putting up vaccination sites in participating schools. (Screengrab / Senate PRIB)