Photo Release

August 19, 2022 Binay raises need to orient parents on Department Order No. 34: Sen. Nancy Binay raises the need to hold detailed orientation and dialogue sessions with parents to explain the provisions of Department Order No. 34, or the directive governing the school calendar and activities for school year 2022-2023. During the organizational meeting of the Committee on Basic Education Friday, August 19, 2022, Binay asked resource persons from the Department of Education (DepEd) if there are protocols in place for an eventuality such as if x number of learners tested positive, would there be a shift to online classes and whether parents were oriented on the "new normal" holding of face-to-face classes before the actual opening of classes on August 22. Usec. Epimaco Densing III said the DepEd website contains answers to frequently-asked questions and a video presentation explaining the order will be available. Binay stressed that there are parents who still have apprehension about sending their children to school and informing them about the actions taken by DepEd to prepare for a safe school opening will allay their fears over the spread of COVID among students. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)