Photo Release

August 19, 2022 Backup plan: Sen. Robinhood Padilla asks the Department of Education (DepEd) if it has a backup plan in the event several students got infected with Covid-19 during the resumption of face-to-face classes. Padilla, during the hybrid organizational meeting of the Committee on Basic Education and briefing by the DepEd and its attached agencies Friday, August 19, 2022, cited the situation at the Senate wherein several senators tested positive for Covid-19 despite their compliance with the public health standards set by the health department. “What is the backup plan? Because here in the Senate, we all follow the health protocols but some of us still tested positive for Covid,” Padilla asked. DepEd Undersecretary for Field Operations Revsee Escobedo assured the committee that the protocols are in place for the health, safety and well-being of learners, teachers and other school staff. He added that DepEd is prepared to shift to blended learning in case the number of Covid infections in a particular class or school rises. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)