Photo Release

August 19, 2022 Introduce computer programming to young learners: Senate Minority Leader Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III asks the Department of Education (DepEd) to include computer programming in its curriculum for basic education during the Committee on Basic Education's meeting with DepEd officials Friday, August 19, 2022. Pimentel raised anew his proposal to integrate "age-appropriate" computer programming subjects in the current K to 12 program. He pushed for a similar measure during the 18th Congress. "What am I after is, at the earliest possible time, our youth would take an interest in computer programming, computer science, because they will grow up in a highly technical and scientific world anyway, where a lot of goods may be digital already, a lot of services will be delivered online," Pimentel explained. Under his proposed "Philippine Computer Programming Education Act" (Senate Bill No. 72) filed in the 19th Congress, Pimentel proposed that computer programming be taught beginning Grade 4. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)