Photo Release

August 22, 2022 Villar leads Senate Trade panel meeting: Sen. Mark Villar, chairperson of the Committee on Trade, Commerce and Entrepreneurship, presides over a virtual organizational meeting and briefing Monday, August 22, 2022, on the status of trade and industry in the Philippines and priority legislative agenda of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI). The committee also discussed proposed legislative measures on internet transactions. “I would like to welcome the DTI to provide a brief overview of the state of the trade and industry in the Philippines as well as the department's top legislative priorities,” Villar said. According to DTI, the inflation rate averaged 4.7 percent from January to July 2022, while the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas sees inflation settle at an average of 4.6 percent in 2022. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)