Photo Release

August 22, 2022 Impact of sugar shortage to retail products: Sen. Win Gatchalian asks officials of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) how the problem in the sugar industry is affecting the prices of consumer products. During the virtual organizational meeting of the Senate Committee on Trade, Commerce and Entrepreneurship, Monday, August 22, 2022, Gatchalian said he saw a news report stating that there’s already an impact on sweetened products like popular Filipino cooler “sago’t gulaman” because a lot of vendors use that to sell the product. He hopes DTI would provide the Senate with data showing how the current problem in the sugar industry is affecting the retail price. “We’ve been hearing about the issues on sugar supply and I just want to get some information from the DTI whether the problems in sugar supply is impacting consumer products,” Gatchalian said. (Screengrab / Senate PRIB)