August 22, 2022 Tulfo urges DTI to act against MLM/Networking scams: Sen. Raffy Tulfo expresses his frustration over the failure of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) to act on numerous reports of scams reported to him by victims of so-called Multi-Level Marketing and Networking companies who prey on consumers by promising them exorbitant returns on their investments. Tulfo, in a virtual organizational meeting of the Committee on Trade, Commerce and Entrepreneurship, Monday, August 22, 2022, challenged the DTI to step-up its efforts to scrutinize and regulate fraudulent companies who apply for DTI accreditation to seduce unwitting victims. “I suggest that you look for ways to ensure that these fraudulent multi-level marketing and networking companies would not continue to increase, especially during the pandemic, by promising big bucks or better futures to the Filipino people. It's about time that you ensure that these companies would stop dominating markets, especially on-line. It is also time that you start coordinating with law enforcement agencies such as the NBI (National Bureau of Investigation) and the PNP (Philippine National Police) and that you all work together to stop these companies from scamming people,” Tulfo said in a mixture of English and Filipino. (Screengrab / Senate PRIB)