Photo Release

August 22, 2022 Cost-push inflation: Sen. Ronald “Bato” M. dela Rosa, during the organizational meeting of the Committee on Trade, Commerce, and Entrepreneurship Monday, August 22, 2022, asks the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) what kind of inflation the country is facing. Dela Rosa said: “I would like to be educated, based on my little knowledge in Economics 101, still in the topic of inflation. There are three types of inflation -- the Demand-Pull, Cost-Push and Built-in Inflation. I just like to know, what kind of inflation are we facing right now?” The newly appointed DTI Secretary Alfredo E. Pascual replied that the country is experiencing a cost-push inflation. “Cost-Push, because of the increases in prices of inputs like fuel and sugar,” Pascual said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)