Photo Release

August 22, 2022 Koko seeks to strengthen PH Lemon Law: Senate Minority Leader Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III says on Monday, August 22, 2022 that he intends to refile in the 19th Congress proposed amendments to Republic Act No. 10642 or the Philippine Lemon Law. Attending the virtual organizational meeting and briefing conducted by the Committee on Trade, Commerce and Entrepreneurship, Pimentel echoed Sen. Raffy Tulfo's call in asking officials of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) to address complaints from owners of brand-new vehicles against car dealers and manufacturers on the implementation of the law. The Philippine Lemon Law was enacted to provide full protection to the rights of consumers in the sale of motor vehicles against deceptive and unfair business and trade practices. "I will refile my bill on the Philippine Lemon Law because the current procedure is too cumbersome. We already thought of a way to streamline it," said Pimentel, who chaired the Senate panel during the 18th Congress. His proposed amendments would include strictly mandating dealers and/or manufacturers to provide a replacement vehicle to consumers while their purchased vehicles are being repaired, Pimentel said. (Screengrab/Senate PRIB)