August 22, 2022 Identify needs: Sen. Pia Cayetano, chairperson of the Committee on Sustainable Development Goals, Innovation and Futures Thinking, underscores the need for government agencies to work together to eradicate poverty and realize sustainable goals. Cayetano, who attended the organizational meeting of the Committee on Trade, Commerce and Entrepreneurship Monday, August 22, 2022 on the status of the trade and industry in the country, asks Trade and Industry Sec. Alfredo Pascual if the agency is open to a “limited time, tax-free importation of health equipment” for specialty hospitals nationwide. “Would you be open to explore and possibly propose incentives for these sectors?” Cayetano asked. Pascual on his part, said the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) is amenable to facilitate the importation of any equipment needed by such investors or enterprises since they would most likely register under the Board of Investments. Cayetano urged trade and industry officials to work closely with the Department of Health (DOH) to identify the needs and address them. “I feel what is left behind is the interconnectivity between agencies on the importance of working together to achieve the overall goals,” she added. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)