August 22, 2022 On country’s trade deficit: Sen. Sonny Angara, during Monday’s virtual organizational meeting of the Committee on Trade, Commerce and Entrepreneurship, August 22, 2022 on the status of trade and industry in the country, notes the huge trade deficit, which is the biggest in Southeast Asia. Angara said the country’s balance of trade stands at $46 billion from 2010’s $7 billion, while Vietnam and Indonesia posted a trade surplus for the first quarter of this year. “Is this a sustainable direction for us as a country or do we want to reverse it? Especially if our goals are to create higher incomes and to create more jobs for our country?” Angara asked. Department of Trade and Industry Undersecretary Ceferino S. Rodolfo, responding to Angara’s query, said Vietnam is more of exporting while Indonesia is focusing on industrializing. He said the focus of the department is towards real effort in industrializing the country. “That's the only way we can sustain an economy that's driven, sustainable and inclusive economy,” Rodolfo said. (Screengrab/Senate PRIB)