Photo Release

August 23, 2022 Result of 'haphazard bureaucracy'?: Sen. Risa Hontiveros asks government officials to clarify what transpired before the issuance of the recalled Sugar Order (SO) No. 4, which would have permitted the importation of 300,000 metric tons of sugar amid protests from local farmers and industry stakeholders. As the Blue Ribbon Committee opened Tuesday, August 23, 2022 its legislative inquiry on the fiasco behind the said order, Hontiveros noted clashing statements of officials from Malacañang, Department of Agriculture (DA), and the Sugar Regulatory Administration (SRA). She particularly cited the reported submission of a draft SO No. 4 to Executive Secretary Victor Rodriguez before its release, which Malacañang later dismissed as unauthorized. "This was not only about one man misinterpreting intent and acting outside powers. Ultimately, this is the fallout of a messy, haphazard bureaucracy," Hontiveros said. "Nobody is helped by disorganized leadership – not industry, not the traders, not the producers, and certainly not the consumers," the opposition senator stressed. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)