Photo Release

August 23, 2022 Implementation of SIDA could have prevented sugar fiasco: Sen. Cynthia Villar, chairperson of the Committee on Agriculture, Food, and Agrarian Reform on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 expressed the view that the implementation of Republic Act 10659 or the Sugarcane Industry Development Act (SIDA) of 2015 could have prevented the sugar fiasco. Attending the Blue Ribbon Committee hearing on the alleged irregularities in the Sugar Regulatory Administration (SRA), Villar said the law’s purpose is to improve the industry’s competitiveness, which means to produce more sugar at a lower cost. Under the law, she added, SRA was given P2 billion a year, where 15 percent will be spent for grants to block farms; 15 percent for socialized credit; 15 percent for research and development and capability development building; 5 percent for scholarship grants; and 50 percent for the infrastructure support program. “I, as chairperson, led a Senate inquiry into the implementation of this Sugarcane Industry Development Act and raised alarm over the reduction of SIDA budget from P2 billion in 2016 to 500 million in 2019 due to SRA’s failure to implement the law,” Villar said. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)