Photo Release

August 23, 2022 Tulfo wants BOC officials invited in the Blue Ribbon probe: Sen. Raffy Tulfo, during the hybrid inquiry of the Blue Ribbon Committee on the controversial Sugar Order (SO) No. 4 issued by the Sugar Regulatory Administration authorizing the importation of 300,000 metric tons of sugar, asks the panel if it could invite officials of the Bureau of Customs (BoC) in the next hearing. While he acknowledged that the BOC’s fight against sugar smuggling is commendable, he noted that the recent seizure of thousands of sacks of imported sugar in various warehouses still raises questions. “I would appreciate it really Mr. Chair if we could invite a member of the BOC, especially the commissioner. I would really like to talk to him," Tulfo said. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)