Photo Release

August 23, 2022 Dela Rosa quizzes ex-agri Usec Sebastian: Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa, during the hybrid Blue Ribbon inquiry on Sugar Order No. 4 Tuesday, August 23, 2022, quizzes former Agriculture Undersecretary Leocadio Sebastian on the said order authorizing the importation of 300,000 metric tons of raw and refined sugar. “You said you are authorized to sign the order and therefore, you are contradicting the statement of Malacanang that Sugar Order No. 4 is illegal. You are not authorized to sign, according to them. People are speculating if there might be another explanation for your assumption,” Dela Rosa said. According to Sebastian, his decision to issue Sugar Order No. 4 was based on a memorandum dated July 15, 2022 coupled with a briefing held in Malacanang and an order by the President to come up with a sugar importation program. He said he was also mindful of the looming sugar shortage in the country. “We gave the President a briefer alerting him of the diminishing supply of sugar and the rising price of sugar. The Sugar Regulatory Administration (SRA) indicated in their data that we only have a supply of sugar of up to the end of August,” Sebastian explained. Dela Rosa, however, lauded Sebastian for resigning from his post, saying “it was a very gentlemanly act” of him. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)