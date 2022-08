Photo Release

August 23, 2022 Cayetano is CA Minority Leader: Sen. Alan Peter "Compañero" S. Cayetano is elected as the new Minority Leader of the Commission on Appointments (CA) on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. He took his oath before Senate President Juan Miguel "Migz" F. Zubiri, who heads the powerful appointments body, during the CA plenary session. Cayetano reiterated that he remains a member of the "independent" minority bloc of the Senate and of the CA. (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)