Photo Release

August 23, 2022 Prioritize the welfare of Filipino farmers: Sen. Robinhood Padilla asks the Sugar Regulatory Administration (SRA) during the Blue Ribbon Committee hearing, Tuesday, August 23, 2022, for updates on how the agency handled the P712 million public funds allocated for the welfare and equipment of sugarcane farmers and those working in the industry. "I would like to remind those who are leading the SRA that your mandate is to prioritize the welfare of our farmers," Padilla said in Filipino. SRA officials replied that they will supply the committee with an official report with the latest updates and breakdowns on how the funds were used and which projects were finished and are ongoing. (Voltaire F. Domingo / Senate PRIB)