Photo Release

August 23, 2022 On postponement of Barangay, SK elections: Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla Jr. says “the will and welfare of the people” should be taken into consideration when deciding whether to postpone or not the December 5, 2022 barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections. During the hybrid organizational meeting and hearing of the Committee on Electoral Reforms and People’s Participation on proposals to defer the elections, Revilla noted that the Commission on Elections (Comelec), without an enabling law, will continue to prepare for the holding of the elections. “At this point, if postponement is necessary, this should be the last. We have to set the final date of elections. The postponement of elections should not be infinite until our SK officials become senior citizens. That would be leaving us in an absurd situation where officials continue to hold positions which may already be against the mandate of the people,” Revilla said Tuesday, August 23, 2022. (OS Revilla photo/Senate PRIB)