Photo Release

August 23, 2022 Defer Brgy & SK polls: Sen. Imee R. Marcos presides over the hearing of the Committee on Electoral Reforms and People’s Participation, joint with the Committees on Local Government and Finance, Tuesday, August 23, 2022, to resolve the proposed postponement of Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections on December 5, 2022. Marcos, as chairperson of the committee, said she received various position papers from the Liga ng mga Barangays, League of Municipalities of the Philippines, and the National Youth Commission (NYC) manifesting their support for the postponement. However, the Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting (PPCRV), National Citizens' Movement for Free Elections (NAMFREL), Legal Network for Truthful Elections (LENTE) and other non-government orgnizations are against the deferment. “I will admit that in my personal opinion, we should not postpone, having made a promise to Sen. (Franklin) Drilon in the 18th Congress that this will be the last postponement. However, like the Comelec, I am here at your disposal and better judgment,” she explained. (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)