Photo Release

August 23, 2022 Go commends Comelec workers: Sen. Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go, during the hybrid organizational meeting and hearing of the Committee on Electoral Reforms and People’s Participation Tuesday, August 23, 2022, lauds the officials and employees of the Commission of Elections (Comelec) for the successful and peaceful conduct of the national elections last May 9. Despite the pandemic, Go said Comelec conducted an orderly election with an 80 percent voter turnout. “The recently concluded elections were truly commendable as it was the 1st electoral exercise in the Philippines to be conducted during a pandemic,” he said. Go also praised barangay officials and workers for being the first responders during the pandemic. He said the barangays, being the basic political unit in the country, are tasked to maintain public order and ensure the protection of life, liberty and property in their respective jurisdiction. (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)