Photo Release

August 23, 2022 Investigating online investment scams: Sen. Sonny Angara, during Tuesday’s hybrid organizational meeting and briefing of the Committee on Banks, Financial Institutions and Currencies on cryptocurrencies and other digital currencies, August 23, 2022, inquires about the government effort, particularly the effort of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) regarding the investigation of investment scams using digital platforms. SEC officials who virtually attended the hearing told Angara the SEC is presently relying on the Securities Regulation Code which provides that no securities will be offered within the Philippines unless registered with the SEC and that the commission issues cease and desist order as well as advisories for purposes of raising the red flag on accounts that are in their respective inbox. “I'm just trying to get the grasp on the nature of the new financial frauds because a cease and desist order is a tool used in actual physical investigations... you can actually physically monitor compliance but in terms of digital fraud, the nature of the ‘beast’ or the nature of what you're regulating is already kind of beyond your physical... and potentially It's millions or even billions of people getting defrauded,” Angara said. (Screengrab/Senate PRIB)