August 23, 2022 Allay fears on easing Bank Secrecy Law: Sen. Win Gatchalian asks Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) officials on how it intends to allay the fears of the public on easing the Bank Secrecy Law in the country. During the hybrid organizational hearing of the Committee on Banks, Financial Institutions, and Currencies, Tuesday, August 23, 2022, Gatchalian pointed out the reason why amending the Bank Secrecy Law failed in the previous Congress was due to fears that it would be used to harass the public. “A lot of our constituents feel threatened and also afraid that the removal of the bank secrecy law might be used to harass businessmen, might harass the public servants. What assurance or modification – I know heard it over the presentation – has the BSP initiated to allay fears that a relaxation of the bank secrecy law might lead to such abuse?” Gatchalian asked. The BSP said the easing of the Bank Secrecy Law will only be limited to fraud and illegal activities committed by insiders in the bank. (Albert Calvelo / Senate PRIB).