Photo Release

August 23, 2022 What led SRA to order 300K metric tons of sugar: Senate Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III asks the Sugar Regulatory Administration (SRA) how it came up with the 300,000-metric ton requirement for sugar import. Pimentel, during the hybrid inquiry of the Blue Ribbon Committee Tuesday, August 23, 2022, noted that apart from the lack of authority, the Sugar Order No. O4 (SO4) became controversial because of the quantity of sugar SRA wanted to import. “So my question is what led you to that number of 300,000 metric tons?” Pimentel asked. Former SRA Administrator Hermenegildo Serafica told the committee that the quantity was based on data since SRA is the repository of all records of production of all mills and refineries in the country. “On the weekly basis, they (data) are transmitted to the SRA by way of SMS and these are collated also on a weekly basis and from there we can do projections on what happens on every particular issue. In this case your honor, we just put the shortage on the minimal based on a 3-year average monthly demand,” Serafica said. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)