Photo Release

August 23, 2022 Loren’s song of praise: Leading the chamber in prayer before the start of Tuesday’s plenary session, August 23, 2022, Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda plays a video of an abbreviated version of her original composition called "I Am Amazed." When Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri complimented that the song is beautiful and the video presented beautiful scenes of the province of Antique, Legarda said those were taken by her staff in recent years and disclosed that she wrote the lyrics of the song. “It’s an abbreviation of a 3-minute song but I thought you might be bored with the whole song. I can share it with you. It’s three minutes of song of praise for our Creator, which I thought I would share today,” Legarda said. (Albert Calvelo/ Senate PRIB)