Photo Release



Commission on Appointments convenes: Senate President and Commission on Appointments (CA) Chairperson Juan Miguel Migz F. Zubiri presides over the CA hybrid plenary session Tuesday, August 23, 2022. The body elected the following officers: Rep. Ramon Guico, Jr.; vice chairperson; Rep. Luis Raymond “Lray” Villafuerte, majority leader; Rep. Rodante Marcoleta, asst. majority leader; Sen. Alan Peter “Companero” Cayetano, minority leader; and Reps. Jose G. Padiernos and Johnny Pimentel, asst. minority leaders. The Body also elected Atty. Myra D. Villarica as Secretary of the Commission.

The Senate contingent to the CA composed of Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda, Sens. Maria Lourdes Nancy Binay, Cayetano, Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito, Francis “Chiz” Escudero, Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada, Lawrence Christopher Go, Imee Marcos, Grace Poe, Francis “Tol” Tolentino, Cynthia Villar, and Risa Hontiveros also took their oath as members. (Senate PRIB Photos)