Photo Release

August 23, 2022 Relying much on sugar importation: Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri says the Sugar Regulatory Administration (SRA) defaulted to importation as its primary solution to sugar problems to the detriment of almost 100,000 small and marginalized sugar farmers, 800,000 workers involved in local sugar production and their four million dependents. At the commencement of the Blue Ribbon Committee investigation Tuesday, August 23, 2022 on the privilege speech of the Senate leader titled, “Fiasco Behind Sugar Order (SO) No. 4,” Zubiri said that while SRA officials behind the issuance of SO 4, which authorizes the importation of 300,000 metric tons of sugar, have already stepped down from their positions, the “deed has already been done. And we must get to the bottom of this fiasco.” The Senate chief wondered why there was an attempt to import 300,000 metric tons of sugar when SRA data indicate that there is still a reserve of 127,000 metric tons of sugar imported under SO 3. Zubiri said he is not totally against importation “but we must not import more than we need; we must not favor importation over our local production; and we must not import through such underhanded, unauthorized means as what almost happened with Sugar Order No. 4.” (Senate PRIB Photos)