Photo Release

August 24, 2022 Commission on Appointments (CA): Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada takes his oath as member of the Commission on Appointments (CA) during Tuesday’s plenary proceedings, August 23, 2022. Estrada is among the twelve senators elected to represent the upper chamber in the bicameral constitutional body that is vested by the 1987 Constitution with the power to approve or disapprove appointments made by the President requiring confirmation by the CA. (Photos from the office of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada)