Photo Release

August 24, 2022 Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada addresses the Senate Electoral Reforms and People’s Participation on his proposed postponement of this year's BSK elections: Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada, addressing the Senate Electoral Reforms and People’s Participation, during Tuesday’s organization meeting and hearing, August 23, 2022, stood firm in his proposed postponement of this year’s barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections saying that the political toxicity in a close interval with the recently-concluded national and local elections would not be beneficial to the nation’s well-being. The contentious political exercise would be counter-intuitive to the core ideals that the administration of President Marcos would like to uphold, which is national unity, he said. (PHOTO BY OFFICE OF SENATOR JINGGOY EJERCITO ESTRADA)