Photo Release

August 25, 2022 DepEd laptops anomaly: Sen. Francis N. Tolentino starts the hybrid hearing of the Accountability of Public Officers and Investigation (Blue Ribbon) Committee by setting up rules and procedures to be followed by its members, Thursday, August 25, 2022. He said: “We will approach this hearing in a structured manner. We will start first with the pre-bid phase, thereafter, we will proceed with the bid and award, and the last stage will be the implementation and the effect thereof. Let us approach this in a consequential and logical manner.” Furthermore, Tolentino, as committee chair, directed the Blue Ribbon Committee secretary to send a letter to the members and ask their consensus regarding the request of former Procurement Service-Department of Budget and Management (PS-DBM) Undersecretary Lloyd Christopher Lao for an issuance of clearance or certificate of no pending case from the committee so that his name will be taken out from the list under the Look-Out Bulletin Order (LOBO) of the Department of Justice (DOJ). The hearing was called following the filing of P.S. Res. No. 120 or the Alleged overpriced and outdated laptops procured by the DepEd through the DBM-PS; and P.S. Res. No. 134 or the Procurement by the DepEd, through the PS-DBM, of laptops for teachers for use in distance learning. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)