Photo Release

August 25, 2022 Revisiting 1987 Constitution: Sen. Robinhood Padilla presides over Thursday’s hybrid organizational meeting of the Committee on Constitutional Amendments and Revision of Codes, August 25, 2022, says that as chairman of the committee, he is open to all information, opinions and suggestions on how to improve the 1987 Constitution. In its agenda are the Resolution of Both Houses No.1, filed by Sen. Win Gatchalian which seeks to convene the 19th Congress as a Constitutional Assembly and to propose amendments to certain restrictive economic provisions in the 1987 Constitution; and Senate Resolution No. 6, filed by Padilla, which seeks to review and study the Constitution. Padilla said the Philippine Constitution, since the 1899 Malolos Constitution, had evolved through many revisions and amendments. The actor-turned politician said the committee will try to answer these questions: Is there a need to revise the 1987 Constitution?; What is the modality needed in revising or amending the Constitution?; and in voting to amend or revise the Constitution, should the Senate and the House of Representatives vote jointly or separately? (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)