Photo Release

August 25, 2022 Who is liable now?: Senate Minority Leader Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III asks officials of the Department of Education (DepEd) and the Department of Budget and Management's Procurement Service (PS-DBM) on Thursday, August 25, 2022, to shed light on the procurement of allegedly overpriced and outdated laptops for public school teachers. As the Blue Ribbon Committee started its inquiry on the controversy, Pimentel raised his observations on the DepEd's approval of the PS-DBM's purchase of laptops with low-end processors for a hefty cost. He also questioned the government's supposed practice of awarding procurement contracts to "unincorporated, maybe unregistered" joint ventures, even citing the nature of the firms that won the bid for the laptop purchase. "How long has this practice been ongoing? And who's liable when there is an issue like this? Who becomes liable now?" Pimentel asked. The Minority Leader said that Resolution No. 120, which he filed, seeks "to identify accountability, if any, on the part of government officials involved in this procurement...and to make changes in procurement laws and processes, if necessary." (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)