Photo Release

August 25, 2022 Hontiveros zooms in on PS-DBM in purchase of pricey laptops: Sen. Risa Hontiveros on Thursday, August 25, 2022, quizzes the Department of Budget and Management's Procurement Service (PS-DBM) on how it came up with the price of the laptops it procured for the Department of Education (DepEd) for the use of public school teachers in distance learning. Virtually attending the Blue Ribbon Committee's investigation on the issue, Hontiveros cited the Commission on Audit's (COA) 2021 report and noted the 66-percent increase in the unit price of the laptops requested by the DepEd, from P35,046.50 to P58,300. She also compared it against the DepEd's June 2020 procurement of laptops, also through the PS-DBM, at a unit price of P32,500. Former PS-DBM officer-in-charge and executive director Lloyd Christopher Lao, who was involved in the laptop purchases, explained that the price resulted from a market survey conducted by the agency among four suppliers in March 2021. Lao also attributed the price hike to the "disparities" between the DepEd's procurement requirements, and the increased demand in desktop computers and laptops due to work-from-home arrangements during the COVID-19 pandemic. "Some things still don't square with the report of Mr. Lao," an unsatisfied Hontiveros said, stressing that COA was able to canvass comparable laptop models in the market at cheaper amounts. (Screengrab/Senate PRIB)