Photo Release

August 25, 2022 Liberalizing further the economy: Sen. Win Gatchalian is pushing for the liberalization of four sectors of the Philippine economy, which he says remain to be protected under the 1987 Constitution. During the hybrid organizational meeting of the Committee on Constitutional Amendments and Revision of Codes, Thursday, August 25, 2022, Gatchalian said he filed a bill that aims to liberalize the public utility, educational institutions, mass media, and advertising sectors. He, however, pointed out that he left out one economic sector, which was the real estate / property sector, citing the adverse consequences should Congress allow the 100 percent foreign ownership of land. “I filed this to bring the conversation (on full ownership) out. I am open in hearing the pros and cons in liberalizing some sectors here. The aim of this measure is to spark conversation, to learn the pros and cons. Admittedly, there are things we need to study carefully to protect national interest and national security,” Gatchalian said. (Albert Calvelo / Senate PRIB)